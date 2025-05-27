Graduating GFPS seniors visit elementary schools

Graduating seniors from each of the public high schools in Great Falls took a trip down memory lane as they returned to their former elementary schools on Tuesday.

The Graduation Walks are part of the United Way’s ‘Graduate To Elevate’ initiative. The purpose is to inspire students of all ages to stay in school and make it to graduation.

“I think it’s the coolest thing in the world, you know, I think if we can change at least one kid throughout this whole day, then I think it’s a success,” said Mason Kralj, a Great Falls High School senior.

The graduation walk is a full circle moment filled with smiles, memories and some happy tears as the seniors are greeted by younger students and proud teachers.

“It’s weird because I remember doing this when I was in kindergarten feeling like it was so far away,” said Lilliana Heck, a senior graduating from C.M. Russell High School.

The ‘Graduate To Elevate’ initiative began in 2017 for seniors to inspire the younger students.

Delilah Hughes-O’Neal, a C.M. Russell senior, said “It’s amazing to look at how life goes so quickly, but it’s so slow at the same time.”

“Just reflecting on how little you were and how far you come, and you think of how long they have to go and it’s like ‘wow, I was there and now I’m graduating, and they will too,’” said Heck.

Just days before graduation, seniors from each high school walked the halls of their elementary schools, each step representing the importance of graduation to students of all ages. For some seniors, the graduation walk is a time of reflection.

“I’m very excited to walk the stage because my family is going to be there, my friends are going to see me, and it’s going to finally show my accomplishment of finishing school,” said Isabella Malone, a Paris Gibson Education Center graduate.

“You know, a lot of people feel nervous, but for me, it’s more of an excitement, you know, I’m kind of ready to go [spread] my wings,” said Kralj. “I remember idolizing [the graduates] and wanting to become that one day, and now I’m here, so it’s awesome.”

Paris Gibson Education Center’s graduation ceremony is on Friday, May 30; C.M. Russell High School and Great Falls High School ceremonies are on Saturday, May 31.

