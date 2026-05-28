Great Falls airport screening operations may help other airports

Great Falls International Airport’s decision to privatize passenger security screening is now drawing national attention as federal officials look to expand similar programs across the country.

Back in 2022, the Great Falls Airport Authority transitioned away from traditional federal TSA staffing after struggling with chronic personnel shortages that often-created operational challenges for smaller regional airports.

Airport Director John Faulkner said the change was driven by the need for more staffing flexibility.

“At the time, TSA changed some of the work rules,” he said. “They were really trying to get folks to work an eight hour or a full day shift. But the problem is that smaller airports, the flights are kind of split into two banks so, people had kind of a split shift. And so, they were really having a struggle filling those roles.”

Under the current system, passenger screening at Great Falls is conducted by Defense Consulting Services through the TSA’s Screening Partnership Program, or SPP. While the officers are privately employed, they still operate under strict federal oversight and must follow all TSA security procedures and directives.

Passengers continue to experience the same screening standards and services, including TSA PreCheck.

Airport officials say one of the biggest advantages has been the contractor’s ability to hire both full-time and part-time employees more quickly than the traditional federal staffing structure allowed.

Faulkner said, “Now the shifts are fully staffed. They have enough people for peak times and that type of thing. So that just really helped to speed up the, the lines. We’ve gotten really good feedback about our screeners so, I think the whole process and just been very positive.”

Now, the Transportation Security Administration is looking at airports like Great Falls as a potential model for wider implementation nationwide.

The TSA is currently rolling out a new initiative known as “TSA Gold+,” an expanded public-private partnership effort designed to increase operational flexibility and improve staffing stability at airports across the country — particularly at smaller regional facilities.

Federal officials say the initiative could also help protect airport security operations from disruptions tied to federal budget disputes and government shutdowns.

Supporters of the privatized model argue it allows airports to respond more quickly to local staffing needs while maintaining the same federal security standards passengers expect.

However, the effort has also sparked debate among federal employee unions and critics who argue airport security functions should remain under direct government control.

For Great Falls airport leaders, though, the local results continue to reinforce their original decision.

“Labor is tight in great falls. And so having a little bit more flexibility has really been beneficial for them,” he explained. “I think the airport benefits from happy employees. All in all, it's been very positive and we hope to continue that for sure.”

As the TSA evaluates future expansion of the program, Great Falls International Airport is being viewed as an example of how smaller airports may help shape the future of aviation security nationwide.

