Great Falls Animal Shelter is providing free engraved pet tags

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will offer free engraved pet name tags March 11–14 to encourage pet identification following recent high winds in the community.

Wind events can increase the likelihood of pets becoming separated from their families due to damaged fencing, open gates, or frightened animals leaving yards or homes. Identification tags are one of the quickest ways to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The event is intended to help residents replace tags that may have been lost and to ensure pets have visible identification before future wind events occur.

During the same period, the shelter will also provide microchipping services for $25, offering permanent identification that can assist in returning pets home if collars or tags are lost.

Residents may visit the shelter during regular business hours. Walk-ins are welcome.

Shelter Hours

Monday–Wednesday & Friday: 12–4:30 PM

Thursday: 2–4 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–2 PM