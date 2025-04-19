GREAT FALLS — Monday, April 21st, the Great Falls Animal Shelter is moving back into its permanent facility, six weeks after a temporary move. The shelter recently underwent renovations and reconstruction to its sewer system, front door, and kitchenette. Their intention was to have animals remain on site during the overhaul, but there were some unexpected road bumps.

Great Falls Animal Shelter set to move back into permanent facility

“Unfortunately, on the first day of construction, digging up that new sewer line, we cut through several of power lines. So we lost power in the building and in the furnace,” says Joseph Parchen, Communications Director with the shelter.

Fortunately a donor was able to help relocate the animals to a temporary facility in Black Eagle, located at 2701 16th Street NE.

The shelter will be closed Saturday to accommodate the final transfer of animals. The shelter is proud to announce an overhauled sewer system including new safety measures to prevent clog buildups in the future. In addition, the shelter itself is much more secure and safe.

“We had a break in last year, and so we needed a new front door, so that got replaced. We were also able to get a new kitchenette to make sure we had a great handwashing station.”

If you have further questions, contact the shelter at (406) 454-2276.