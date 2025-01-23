Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes newest members

GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a New Member Reception at the History Museum on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, designed to introduce new businesses to the network of professionals in the area.

Great Falls Chamber welcomes new members

The Chamber of Commerce has had around 50 new members join in the past year, and many of those businesses attended the new member event to learn more about the benefits the Chamber will be providing this upcoming year, helping to promote and expand businesses in the community.

The Director of Marketing and Communications for the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Jordyn Shamek, says, “This next year, we're going to be doing a lot of advocacy and a lot of marketing for what's going on in our community. Not just to our members, but just to everyone as a whole.”

The chamber aims to focus on promoting awareness of businesses in the community and engage with the community through social media platforms, providing live Q&A sessions on their Facebook and Youtube channels, as well as hosting more networking events. Shemek says, “It's a great time to be at that bottom level and we have some really great ideas and opportunities for us next year for our businesses, not just that, but also just the community as a whole in Great Falls.”

The various businesses and organizations were able to network with one another and grow and develop their business connections. Robyn Brantner has owned Robyn’s Nest Daycare in Great Falls for twelve years, and decided to join the Chamber of Commerce last month to expand her business and connect with other members of the community.

Brantner says, “We want to just be able to get out into the community, and be able to help others, and be networking just to get to know more people in the community. Not everybody has the same connections, and then you realize that there's connections there that you didn't know were connections. I like the fact that they have a lot of information and that the members are easy to talk to, or if you need different guidance on who to speak to about certain things or different laws and regulations that are going on, they guide you where you need to be.”

To stay up to date with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, click here to visit the website.

