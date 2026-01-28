GREAT FALLS — This week, author Brenda Wrigley brought her children's book "Tim's Triumphant Trumpet" to life in a classroom at Valley View Elementary School, eliciting laughter and raised hands.

Wrigley came to the school to read her book to first-grade students, presenting a narrative about tenacity, creativity, and perseverance. The visit was part of Valley View's annual Perseverance Week, which promotes resilience and growth among young children.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls author inspires young readers at Valley View school

"I went ahead and wrote a children's book," Wrigley explained. "But I know how challenging it is. "The hardest thing was actually the illustrations.”

Wrigley intended to write a chapter book, but found herself writing children's literature instead.

The characters in Tim's Triumphant Trumpet are inspired by family members and events in her own life, which adds a personal touch to the novel that children appreciate.

"This is a book about perseverance and never giving up, continuing to strive," according to her. "There are lots of characters, lots of animals, and lots of friends."

Valley View contacted Wrigley after learning about her work, recognizing an opportunity to link students with a local role model.

According to Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Heather Hoyer, having a local author visit has a significant impact.

"Having it be someone local, someone they can identify with, allows them to see in themselves a future author," Hoyer told me. "Maybe in 20 years, we'll have that individual reading a story to another group of elementary kids."

Wrigley, who has more than 20 grandchildren, says that reading to them has always been one of her favorite things to do. She keeps young listeners engaged during her readings by using stickers, sensory-friendly narrative, and bright pictures.

MTN News

"When I saw my own grandchildren reading it to other children in their school, it was super, super exciting," Wrigley told me. "That gave me more satisfaction than anything I could ever do."

Educators believe that such times are critical to early literacy development.

"The more that we can read to kids and have kids read to us, it builds their vocabulary, understanding, and comprehension," according to Hoyer. "This is just one piece of the giant puzzle of teaching reading."

For Valley View students, the visit was more than simply a story; it was an opportunity to witness what is possible.



(JANUARY 2024) On Thursday morning, Great Falls author Brenda Wrigley read aloud her newest book, “Tim’s Triumphant Trumpet”, to a group of students at Morningside Elementary School.

“This is absolutely powerful for our students,” says Cherie Stordahl, a special education teacher at Morningside.

The book tells the story of Tim, a young boy with a passion for playing the trumpet who wants to start a band. Despite all the naysayers, he perseveres to fulfill his goal and plays his music proudly.

By sharing this tale, Brenda hopes children can align themselves with the message.“To be able to come in to a class and read a book about perseverance and strength, where you can be determine, it shows you can actually push on and achieve goals,” says Wrigley.

The book will hopefully inspire children around the Great Falls school district.

“Just to have that in their hands is is a powerful movement to help kiddos be excited about reading. Reading is not easy for every student. And so when they get excited about it, they will persevere and they will try harder,” says Stordahl.

“We are finding all the classes here, right here in Great Falls that I'm going to come and I'm going to visit. I'm going to read. And then we'll be giving out books to anybody in that class that get sponsored,” Wrigley adds.

Brenda’s ‘Triumphant Tales’ movement aims to put her book in the hands of as many GFPS students as possible.

You can help sponsor Brenda to help her fulfill her goal of sharing her stories with students. To help, email Brenda at bjwrigley11@aol.com.

