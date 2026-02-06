There's a big change coming up for All The Things Charcuterie - a new home, as the business is in the midst of moving to a new location and adopting a slightly new name: The Boardroom by All the Things Charcuterie.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls charcuterie business is making a move

The new address will be at 122 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls - just down the block from their original location.

They will be offering expanded hours, seating for customers, and more 'grab and go' options in the larger space. New options will include a variety of salads and yogurt parfaits.

In the meantime, The Boardroom is still taking orders during this time of transition.

Owner Carie Bates says they will be able to provide more services for the business district: "One of the reasons The Boardroom name was fun is because we really want to target some of the businesses down here, with catering for lunches, breakfast, different meetings. We'll be able to do a lot more sandwich boxes, those types of things that would be good for meetings," Bates said.

The Boardroom says the grand opening will be some time in March.

Click here to visit their website.

