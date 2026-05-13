GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls City Commission voted unanimously to approve a tax abatement for Janicki Industries, a Washington-based aerospace manufacturing company considering an $800 million investment in a new Great Falls facility.

The abatement would give the company a 50% reduction in property taxes for the first five years, phasing out completely by year 10. The Cascade County Commission also approved a separate tax abatement for Janicki earlier Tuesday.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls city commission approves tax abatement for Janicki Industries

Janicki estimates the abatement would cut its tax assessment on the proposed site northeast of Great Falls from $6.5 million to roughly $3.2 million.

Nick Lavacca, community relations and educational outreach manager for Janicki Industries, said the unanimous vote from civic leaders stood out.

"Having a unanimous vote basically says that we're on board if you guys should choose us and we're going to work just as hard as you guys plan to work when you get here. So, I mean, I'm overjoyed to see that response from the community," said Lavacca.

Lavacca said the positive response from the community also left an impression on company leadership: "They felt the love and the friendship and the relationships built in already in this community. There was a spark happening and these other communities we visited, they're wonderful. The governors are amazing people. But this community in this state is also just amazing to be in."

Not everyone at the meeting supported the tax abatement. One resident said she supports economic growth and high-paying jobs, but believes large corporations should not receive special tax breaks.

One speaker said, "Why are working families and small businesses expected to pay their full share, while major corporations are offered tax breaks before they have contributed anything to our community? Small business owners in Montana have to fight for every opportunity they get. Many cannot even qualify for a loan without showing months of revenue, financial history and proof that they can sustain themselves."

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Jolene Schalper, executive vice president of the Great Falls Development Authority, said landing Janicki Industries would be a major win for Great Falls.

"When you ask us to bring economic opportunities to our community, this is it, folks. This is the creme de la creme. It doesn't get better than this. It truly doesn't. A blend of jobs for highly skilled engineers that get to come home, paired with jobs for those that haven't yet had opportunities and don't have opportunities like this to increase their income and insurance and benefits for their families," said Schalper.

Twin Falls, Idaho is also in the running for the project. Janicki Industries expects to make a final decision in the next few weeks.

(APRIL 17, 2026) Great Falls could be on the cusp of a major economic development project. Janicki Industries is considering the Electric City for a new facility. The Washington-based engineering and manufacturing company is a major aerospace supplier.

"We're a problem solving company. We always create solutions," Nick Lavacca, community relations and educational outreach manager for Janicki Industries said.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Manufacturing company considers Great Falls for new site

"Our product is in high demand, it's extremely intense precision parts. And it's to the highest quality. So we really need the best of the best," Lavacca said.

In a news release, Janicki says the campus is expected to create more than 1,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs within five years. The company says the investment is more than $800 million with up to 2 million square feet of production space.

State and local tax incentives and infrastructure support will be significant factors in the final site selection. The other two cities under consideration are Twin Falls and Jerome, Idaho.

"We don't have an aerospace industry at this point in time. So bringing aerospace engineering and manufacturing sector to Montana. It's advanced manufacturing that is very high wage jobs, with great benefits," Jolene Schalper, executive vice president of the Great Falls Development Alliance said.

Janicki executives who visited Montana say Great Falls leaders were extremely welcoming.

"Visited with, a lot of the schools, the businesses, the landowners, the city officials, and just were overwhelmed by the sheer grit and courtesy that they expressed both in diligence and in hospitality," Lavacca said.

"They feel, like Great Falls is just a welcoming community that, wants to partner and wants to help them grow and grow with them," Schalper said.

While a site hasn’t been disclosed, Schalper says Janicki has been looking at several shovel-ready locations. Schalper feels an advanced manufacturing company like Janicki adds a supply chain effect that can benefit the economy by attracting other businesses.

"Great falls has lagged behind in advanced manufacturing. In fact, we have less advanced manufacturing than Missoula does. And you don't think of Missoula as a manufacturing town. It's time for Great Falls to, really step up our game with advanced manufacturing," Schalper said.

Schalper also credits Montana’s governor, congressional delegation, and city and county leaders in helping Great Falls become a finalist for the facility.

Janicki hopes to make a final decision by the end of May and, if all goes well, could break ground sometime in June.

"This is a game changer for Great Falls," Schalper said.

Janicki is based in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and also has production facilities in Hamilton and Bellingham, Washington, and Layton, Utah.

