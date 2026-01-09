Great Falls College CEO Stephanie Erdmann plans to retire later this year

Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, the CEO and dean of Great Falls College-MSU, announced her plan to retire in July 2026.

A news release from the school says that during her five-year tenure, Erdmann strengthened the college’s role as a leader in student support, workforce development, and community engagement while guiding the college through a time of tremendous growth.

Erdmann said leading Great Falls College has been the culmination of a career in two-year education and workforce training.

She said, “I am deeply grateful for the support, collaboration and meaningful work I have experienced during my time here,” Erdmann said. “Being part of Great Falls College, the MSU family and the Montana University System have been both important and deeply rewarding in my career in higher education. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to our students, programs, community and the state of Montana, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished together.”

Under Erdmann’s leadership, Great Falls College’s enrollment has grown about 25% with the addition of programs including Substance Abuse and Addictions Counseling, Early Childhood Education, Office Management and Supervision, Office Support, and Veterinary Technician.

In Erdmann’s five years, Great Falls College also expanded its offerings through the rebranded Continuing Education and Training department.

The college introduced or expanded high-demand training programs, including the Commercial Driver’s License program, the Future Build construction training initiative, flooring installation and structural welding. The college also strengthened its health care offerings, such as Certified Nursing Assistant.

“Expanding these programs was about meeting real workforce needs in our region,” Erdmann said. “These pathways give students practical options to build skills and step directly into high-demand careers.”

A national search for Erdmann’s successor will start in the coming weeks.