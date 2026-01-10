Great Falls College will launch a grid operator training program

GREAT FALLS — The Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation recently announced a $1.4 million donation to Great Falls College-Montana State University to establish a first-of-its-kind NERC-certified grid operator training program.

Great Falls College-MSU said in a news release that this investment will fund the creation of a full-scale grid operations training center on the Great Falls campus, marking the first time a U.S. grid operator program will feature a dedicated on-campus training facility.

The program will prepare students for certification by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), equipping them with the skills needed to manage and monitor the nation’s electric grid.

The donation underscores Great Falls College’s growing reputation for developing tailored education programs that meet Montana’s and the nation’s workforce needs. With the energy sector facing a nationwide shortage of qualified grid operators, the new program will position Great Falls College as a national leader in grid operations training.

“This investment is a game changer for our students and for Montana,” said Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, dean and CEO of Great Falls College. “It reflects our commitment to providing practical, career-ready education and opens the door for Montanans – and anyone seeking a future in energy – to join a vital and rewarding profession.”

Construction of the grid operations training center is expected to begin in early 2026, with the first cohort of students enrolling in fall 2026.

