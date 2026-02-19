Great Falls curling club hopes Winter Olympics will boost interest

The Winter Olympics are showcasing the world's best curlers in Italy, but a group in Great Falls is hoping the international spotlight will help sweep up more interest in the sport in our community.

"It's crazy. All of a sudden, everybody is very familiar with what we're doing up here. And we're really, really hoping that this will help grow an interest for the sport here in Great Falls. It's going very strong in other places in Montana," said Krista Smith, a curler with the Great Falls Curling Club.

"I think one of the cool things about it is you don't have to be this amazing Olympic athlete to be able to play the sport," Krista Smith said.

The Great Falls Curling Club teaches the fundamentals of curling and will host a "Learn to Curl" event on Sunday, February 22, at the Great Falls Ice Plex.

Ryan Smith, president of the foundation, explained what newcomers can expect to learn.

"We break it down into how you hold the stone, how you push off from the hack, how you sweep, and then just some of the strategies. Once the stones get down there. What's the next step like? What's your goal?" Ryan Smith said.

The sport accommodates people with physical limitations, including those with mobility challenges.

"Even some of the folks who have hard time with knees and bending down. We have a stick that people use. And we even have one wheelchair curler that's in the area," Ryan Smith said.

Krista Smith noted that curling is popular in Canada and has spread throughout Montana communities. She hopes Great Falls will develop more competitive teams.

"It's funny, we live just close to the Canadian border, and this is a big thing up there, and it's pretty cool to be able to have something that's in our region. In Havre, they have 40 different teams. And in other places in Montana they have many, many teams. So it is time for Great Falls to be a contender here," Krista Smith said.

The Great Falls Curling Club operates year-round and offers opportunities for people interested in learning the sport.

For more information, call the club at 406-799-2583 or click here.