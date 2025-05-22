Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls dog park will close for annual maintenance

Great Falls dog park will close for annual maintenance
MTN News
Great Falls dog park will close for annual maintenance
Posted
and last updated

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park will close for several weeks due to regularly-scheduled annual maintenance.

Great Falls resident Evelyn Kunkel enjoys taking her dog Brandon to the park: “This dog park is much larger than my backyard and he loves to run around with the other dogs.”

Hear from some "dog parents" - watch:

Great Falls dog park will close for annual maintenance

The park will be closed starting Tuesday, May 27th, for the city to do their annual repairs on the turf. During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated.

Dog owners who frequently use the park are sad it will be closed for a few weeks but appreciate the city’s efforts to keep the park nice for them and their four-legged friends.

“I can understand why they have to close it, because they do have to maintain it and it looks great and we want to keep it that way,” Kunkel said.

The park will be closed for about three weeks and once reopened, all dogs are welcome to go back and enjoy the space.

TRENDING
Suspect charged in connection with Sarah Bailey's death Great Falls businesses facing issues with transient population Black-legged tick confirmed in second Montana county Cirque Italia leaves Great Falls ahead of schedule

Great Falls resident Anna Jones said she takes her dog Montana to the dog park at least once a week.

“You know, they have to have social skills just like we do. So if we don't have a dog park, then they don't know how to interact with other dogs,” Jones said.

Kunkel added, “We come here and he’s very social with all the other dogs.”

“I really appreciate the city having this; this was one of the really greatest things they came up with,” said Kunkel.

Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park
Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park

The Trailside Dog Park is set to reopen on Monday, June 16th.

The city said they appreciate the public’s patience.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It also has a covered pavillion with picnic tables between the two areas.

It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park
Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App