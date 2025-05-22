The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park will close for several weeks due to regularly-scheduled annual maintenance.

Great Falls resident Evelyn Kunkel enjoys taking her dog Brandon to the park: “This dog park is much larger than my backyard and he loves to run around with the other dogs.”

Hear from some "dog parents" - watch:

Great Falls dog park will close for annual maintenance

The park will be closed starting Tuesday, May 27th, for the city to do their annual repairs on the turf. During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated.

Dog owners who frequently use the park are sad it will be closed for a few weeks but appreciate the city’s efforts to keep the park nice for them and their four-legged friends.

“I can understand why they have to close it, because they do have to maintain it and it looks great and we want to keep it that way,” Kunkel said.

The park will be closed for about three weeks and once reopened, all dogs are welcome to go back and enjoy the space.

Great Falls resident Anna Jones said she takes her dog Montana to the dog park at least once a week.

“You know, they have to have social skills just like we do. So if we don't have a dog park, then they don't know how to interact with other dogs,” Jones said.

Kunkel added, “We come here and he’s very social with all the other dogs.”

“I really appreciate the city having this; this was one of the really greatest things they came up with,” said Kunkel.

David Sherman - MTN Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park

The Trailside Dog Park is set to reopen on Monday, June 16th.

The city said they appreciate the public’s patience.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It also has a covered pavillion with picnic tables between the two areas.

It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.