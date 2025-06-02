Great Falls Farmers’ Market kicks off on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the 2025 season of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, which will be on Saturday, June 7th.

There will be scores of vendors offering crafts, food, and more, along with live music.

It takes place in and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September.

From the website: "Established in 1982, The Great Falls Original Farmers' Market is a non-profit organization based in Great Falls, Montana. With the mission, 'Growing Commerce through Community,' the market is managed through a board of advisors and community input."