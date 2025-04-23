Great Falls Fire Rescue conducting training at Voyager Stadium

Great Falls Fire Rescue will be conducting training at Voyager Stadium and the former Children's Museum of Montana building this week.

The agency is working with with the 83rd Civil Support Team of the Montana National Guard to conduct Homeland Security training "to enhance safety of our community and its citizens," according to a news release.

There will be a large presence of military vehicles, fire apparatus, and personnel at these locations during business hours.

The training at Voyage Stadium (1015 25th Street North) will be on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The training at the former museum location (22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls) will be on Friday, April 25th.

Great Falls Fire Rescue noted: "Those of us at Great Falls Fire Rescue greatly value these opportunities to train with agencies that we may not interact with on a daily basis. These type of events help response agencies be better prepared to coordinate response operations and protect communities against these low frequency, high risk incidents."