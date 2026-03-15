Over 1,300 steps. Full turnout gear. One powerful cause.

Captain Maren Reilly, Lieutenant Brooke Wells, and Engineers J.D. Kulbeck and Ryan Olson recently represented Great Falls Fire Rescue at the 35th Firefighter Stairclimb at Seattle's Columbia Center, climbing more than 1,300 steps in full turnout gear.

Great Falls firefighters raise money to fight cancer

Reilly said, "It's something that's very near and dear to our hearts. We've lost members of our departments and around the country to cancer. It's something that is really important for us to be able to raise money for and help those and help research so that maybe we can prevent it."

The event is the world's largest stairclimb competition, exclusively for career, volunteer, and retired firefighters.

The annual stair climb raises funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and honors firefighters, friends, and family members who have battled cancer.