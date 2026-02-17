Great Falls High School brings ‘Grease’ to the stage

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High School students are preparing to present "Grease," an iconic musical recognized for its music, dancing, and coming-of-age plot.

Since December, students in the high school theatre department have been training for the play, juggling singing, dance, and acting as they prepare for opening night. Many of the performers are graduating seniors rehearsing for their final high school performance, so the play holds special value for them.

"At first it was just like singing and getting to know the songs," said Ava Hess, a senior who plays Sandy Olson. "And also, when we finally got the songs down, it was like, we can finally choreograph this, and then we can add the lines."

Hess admitted that getting the lead role was both exciting and nerve-racking, especially given the outstanding group of performers who auditioned.

“I didn’t know who I was going to get, because we have a lot of great actors,” Hess said. "And the people who got called back for Sandy — it was just really nervous because I didn’t know who was going to get it. So that was pretty cool."

The performance showcases months of preparation by students and teachers, giving young performers the opportunity to demonstrate their talent and creativity while introducing a well-known musical to the Great Falls community.

DATES: February 19, 20, 26, 27 @ 7:30; February 21 and 28 @ 2:00.

TICKETS: Adults $8; students/seniors $5.

Great Falls High School is at 1900 Second Avenue South.

