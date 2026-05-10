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Great Falls hosts annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' event

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MTN News
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GREAT FALLS — The annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' food-donation events was held in Great Falls on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The nationwide event, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, encourages people to leave bags of non-perishable food donations next to their mailboxes before mail delivery.

Brianna Juneau reports -watch the video here:

Great Falls hosts annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' event

The food collected during the drive will benefit the Great Falls Community Food Bank, which says the event plays a critical role in helping meet demand during the summer months.

“This is the 33rd consecutive year for the letter carriers food drive,” said Great Falls Community Food Bank director Shaun Tatarka.

Tatarka said the drive helps the food bank prepare for a seasonal slowdown in donations while the need for assistance remains high.

“We always like to say that hunger doesn't take a vacation,” Tatarka said. “And while we're all out enjoying the nice weather in Montana … we forget about the people that are still in need.”

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The event also relies heavily on volunteers to help collect and transport donations throughout the city.

“The letter carriers simply can't do it by themselves,” Tatarka said. “So we have about 40 to 50 volunteers.”

'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns to Great Falls

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