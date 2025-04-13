In the video below, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on a household hazardous materials collection event in Great Falls on Saturday, April 11, 2025:

Great Falls hosts hazardous waste collection event

"The intent of it is to offer an opportunity for folks that are either doing some spring cleaning or if they have some stuff around their garage that they'd like to get rid of that can be tricky to dispose of, like old gasoline, used motor oil, or paint," said Nate Vesich, Environmental Division Manager for the City of Great Falls.

At its core, the event is about keeping hazardous materials out of the environment.

"We’re putting this on to provide a service for the community and allow them to safely get rid of these things. But the ultimate goal is to make sure none of this stuff ends up going down the drain," Vesich emphasized.