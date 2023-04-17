Great Falls Ice Plex looks ahead to renovations

GREAT FALLS — As the busy season winds down, the Great Falls Ice Plex looks to begin their 6-Phases of Renovation at the facility.

“We've had a really wonderful season this year. I think we've had a record number of open skates for public to come in and skate. Our youth hockey groups are very, very full. Our adult leagues are full,” says Ice Plex President, Mark Finnicum.

Included in renovation plans are resurfacing the ice rink and adding in heated locker rooms for both the public and Great Falls Americans and Providence teams.

“Our first goals are to first to renovate the ice sheet out there. There's some there's systems underneath the ice that we want to fix and make it where it's a better skating surface for everybody,” says Vice President of the Great Falls Ice Foundation, Ryan Smith.

By fixing the rink’s foundation, events can be held year-round. The total cost of the entire project will total around $8 million.

“We’ve been knocking on doors and talking with businesses. And we've had some success with some big name donors out there that have really stepped forward,” says Smith.

New plans to completely overhaul the exterior of the building are included. Additionally, with new locker rooms, the facility will be qualified to host all-new events.

“When we do have more heated locker rooms, we can actually host USA sanctioned youth state tournaments,” says Finnicum.

The Ice Plex hope this year will be the start of something new since plans were announced in 2019. The Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website.

