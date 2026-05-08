The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Great Falls High School is retiring more than 150 old and torn American flags, laying them to rest.

Cadets with the Air Force ROTC program from Geat Falls High School and CMR High School conducted a flag retirement ceremony, burning flags donated from the VFW that had become too worn to fly.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls JROTC cadets retire scores of American flags in ceremony

Braeden Wiener, Cadet Colonel of the GFHS Air Force ROTC program, said the flags came in various states of wear.

"It's really enjoyable to be retiring flags that have been used and, either been flown through VFW through war through anything. A lot of these flags have been flown and have like, rips, tears, burns everything and have to be retired. And we it takes our duty to be able to burn them," said Wiener.

"We didn't realize we're going to get 157 flags. Last year we only had maybe 100, but it was great to actually get a lot of flags, to retire, to do something really special for America," said Wiener.

The ROTC program's service extends beyond flag retirement.

Jayden DeShong, Cadet Flag Detail Commander, said cadets support the VFW and the broader community in several ways.

"We help the VFW with Wreaths Across America, for example, where we replace wreaths at cemeteries with veterans and everything, and then we also, help them un-box everything and stuff like that. We also do the color guard, every single football game," said DeShong.

"It feels like, I'm respecting those who have died for America. And, everyone who has served our nation and burning these flags today as a way to dispose of them, in a ceremonial figure is a way that we respect them," said Deshong.

Those who would like to donate flags for future retirement ceremonies can bring them to Great Falls High School.

