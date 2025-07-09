Great Falls library director will step down later this year

GREAT FALLS — After 20 years of working with the library, Susie McIntyre has decided it's time to step away. McIntyre has been working with the library since December of 2005. Now?

McIntyre said, “I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Library Board of Trustees.”

Great Falls library director plans to resign later this year

The library director said that now, she is looking for something new.

McIntyre said, “The library is in a great place. We have a wonderful staff. We've accomplished a lot.”

McIntyre became director in 2019, after which she helped purchase a new Bookmobile, increase programming, and grow the library. But her crowning achievement?

McIntyre said, “The passage of the Library Levy is one of the highlights of my life.”

She says it is because of the people around her that she was able to succeed.

McIntyre said, “I'm just so grateful to all the people that have supported me and supported the library over the years.”

Sarah Cawley was welcomed into the library family by McIntyre when she began working there nearly two years ago.

Cawley, the community engagement coordinator said, “She's been an amazing boss. She's easy to work with. Really fun and engaging. And she really wants to see the library succeed and do everything that we can.”

Although McIntyre is leaving, she has set the library up to succeed.

Cawley said, “Following in Susie's footsteps is really, it's an exciting time to be at the library.”

This leaves Cawley looking forward to the future.

Cawley said, “I know that we're going to work well, together as a city to come and find a new director for this, establishment.”

Susie McIntyre will continue to work with the library as they look for a successor, but she says that she will do that until the 27th of December at the latest.