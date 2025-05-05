Great Falls library preps for annual book sale

The Great Falls Public Library will soon host its annual "Friends of the Library" book sale. It will begin on Thursday, May 15, and run through Saturday, May 24, at 301 Second Avenue North.

Items available include used books, movies, music, games, puzzles, and more.

All of the money raised goes to support the Great Falls Public Library.

The sale dates and times are:

Full Price Days

Thursday, May 15: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Half Price Days

Thursday, May 22: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last Call Sack Sale

Saturday, May 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the "sack sale," people can buy as many items as they want for $5 in a sack you bring yourself.

For more information, contact Jake Sorich at jsorich@greatfallslibrary.org or call 406-453-0349 (extension 220), or click here to visit the website.