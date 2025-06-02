Great Falls library set to launch Summer Reading program

The Great Falls Public Library is inviting children, teens and their families to come Celebrate Great Falls Public Schools’ last day and the start of Summer Reading by decorating a free tote bag and getting signed up for the Library's Summer Reading program.

The kick-off party is Friday, June 6, from 12:30 to 3 pm in the Cordingley Room. It is free to attend.

The GFPL Youth Services Department will offer two different reading challenges to keep kids and teens reading and learning all summer long. Each book you read counts towards all the reading challenges you are enrolled in.

You can still sign up for the Summer Reading Rewards Program and the Teen Loot Box program even if you do not attend the kick-off party.

Children are asked to track their reading using our Beanstack app or a paper log. People can download Beanstack from the Google Play or Apple App Store, or visit the Beanstack site on the library website.

Kids and teens birth to 18 will earn a small prize for every 5 hours they read all summer long! Visit the Kids’ Place Desk to choose your prize from our prize cart.

Each week, readers who have completed 5 hours of reading will be entered in a drawing to win a bigger prize, such as a 3D printed dragon or another premium fidget toy. Visit the library's Facebook Page to see each week’s prize.