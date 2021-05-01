Great Falls Mayor's Prayer Breakfast features keynote speaker on religious freedom

GREAT FALLS — Wednesday, May 5 will be the 28th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Great Falls. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The keynote speaker at this year's event will be Brad Dacus. He's the founder and president of the California-based Pacific Justice Institute.

Each year, the agency defends, free of charge, more than one-thousand people with religious freedom issues.

Following the breakfast, Dacus will conduct three free workshops open to the public, including one on faith in public schools.

"What can a school district do, what it is prohibited from doing, what can students do, can they organize a prayer group, that sort of thing," explained Steve Sem, a board member for Faith In Fellowship Great Falls. "We need to know the boundaries, the guardrails, legally."

The prayer breakfast begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the Heritage Inn. There are a few single tickets available for purchase.

Following the breakfast, the first workshop entitled "Faith in the Workplace" will take place at 9:00 a.m. That will be followed by the "Faith in our Public Schools" workshop.

On Thursday, Dacus will conduct a special seminar for pastors and other faith leaders called "Faith in the Worship Place."

More information can be found on the Friends In Fellowship website .

Faith In Fellowship Great Falls has been instrumental in helping start prayer breakfasts in nearly a dozen other Montana communities as well as Los Angeles, California, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mexico.

