Great Falls Mayor's Prayer Breakfast features keynote speaker on religious freedom

GREAT FALLS — Wednesday, May 5 will be the 28th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Great Falls. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The keynote speaker at this year's event will be Brad Dacus. He's the founder and president of the California-based Pacific Justice Institute.
Each year, the agency defends, free of charge, more than one-thousand people with religious freedom issues.
Following the breakfast, Dacus will conduct three free workshops open to the public, including one on faith in public schools.
"What can a school district do, what it is prohibited from doing, what can students do, can they organize a prayer group, that sort of thing," explained Steve Sem, a board member for Faith In Fellowship Great Falls. "We need to know the boundaries, the guardrails, legally."
The prayer breakfast begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the Heritage Inn. There are a few single tickets available for purchase.
Following the breakfast, the first workshop entitled "Faith in the Workplace" will take place at 9:00 a.m. That will be followed by the "Faith in our Public Schools" workshop.
On Thursday, Dacus will conduct a special seminar for pastors and other faith leaders called "Faith in the Worship Place."
More information can be found on the Friends In Fellowship website.
Faith In Fellowship Great Falls has been instrumental in helping start prayer breakfasts in nearly a dozen other Montana communities as well as Los Angeles, California, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mexico.