Great Falls Park & Recreation study underway as city reviews operations

Consultants are moving forward with a comprehensive review of the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department, examining its fee structure, cost allocation and day-to-day operations as city leaders look for long-term financial stability.

In October, the Great Falls City Commission approved a $94,792 contract with Matrix Consulting Group to conduct the study. The review includes a detailed analysis of department programming, memberships, rentals, admission fees, maintenance costs and other service-related charges.

The consulting team has also spent the past several months gathering data and community input. Five mini-polls were conducted in December and January, drawing roughly 5,000 total responses, with each survey receiving between 1,000 and 2,000 participants.

City officials have wrestled with city finances for years, but the conversation intensified surrounding Park and Recreation following the opening of Aim High Big Sky, the city’s new indoor aquatic and recreation facility, which has faced an operating deficit since launching last summer.

City Commissioner Joe McKenney said the review is intended to give commissioners a clearer picture of how the department operates and how it can be sustained moving forward.

“We want to make sure we’re being responsible with taxpayer dollars while still delivering the services the community expects,” McKenney said. “This study will help us understand where adjustments may be needed and how to best support the department long-term.”

The cost allocation portion of the study aims to create a model that more accurately captures both direct and indirect costs tied to department services. The operational review is examining staffing structures, workflows and whether there are opportunities to consolidate maintenance or support functions to improve efficiency.

Interim Park and Recreation Director Jessica Compton said the goal is to ensure the department can continue offering programs and maintaining facilities in a financially sustainable way while meeting the needs of the community.

“This process is about looking at the full picture,” Compton said. “We want to make sure we’re aligning our fees and operations with the true cost of providing these services while still keeping access in mind for our residents.”

The consultants have reviewed current facilities and conducted stakeholder interviews with city leadership and various community groups connected to parks, trails and recreation programming.

Compton added, “There’s clearly a strong interest from residents in how parks and recreation are funded and maintained. I think it shows how hard we work. We got a lot of feedback on why we value our parks, we value our trails, we value our facilities.”

City leaders say no final decisions have been made, but the findings from the study will likely shape future discussions around fees, budgeting and potential operational changes within the department.

