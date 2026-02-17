Great Falls Police Department ready to host another Citizens Academy

The Great Falls Police Department is gearing up to host another Citizens Academy from March 12th through May 7th.

It's an opportunity for residents of Great Falls who want to learn how their police department works, to take a deep dive into the day-to-day operations of the department and its members.

GFPD will host another Citizens Academy

Participants get to see all of the different positions that officers and civilian staff fill in the department and the community. Participants get to see how investigations unfold, learn about police procedure, learn about the use of force, and get hands-on experience in multiple areas.

Participants get to spend a shift on the street with a patrol officer, learning about the city and the daily calls that officers respond to.

Officer Clay Bot explained, "A lot of people don't understand the reasons that we do some of the things we do, some of the legal frameworks that we have to work with and, you know, some people get frustrated that they call us and maybe we can't do anything about their complaint. There might be a reason for that.”

New to the academy, they have added a scenario day, where participants get put into situations and have an opportunity to respond to role players.

The Spring 2026 Class will be held on Thursday nights from 6-9 pm, starting March 12th and going through May 7th.

There will be a full-day Saturday class on May2nd from 9 am to approximately 4 pm.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. They must be a resident of Great Falls or the surrounding area. The GFPD will conduct background checks on all participants. Participant approval will be at the discretion of the Academy facilitator and the police administration.

For more information, click here.