Great Falls residents debate immigration enforcement at City Commission meeting

GREAT FALLS — Dozens of speakers packed the Great Falls City Commission meeting on Tuesday evening, debating the city's role in federal immigration enforcement and cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Members of Great Falls Rising and other supporters urged commissioners to pass a resolution calling for the city not to cooperate with federal Immigrations & Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents, and to be transparent about any contact with federal immigration authorities.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls residents debate immigration enforcement at city meeting

"We have witnessed the violence of ICE arrests in other communities. The safety and security of Great Falls Citizens is of paramount importance," Melissa Smith said.

Supporters say a resolution like that would build trust and provide clarity about how local government handles immigration-related requests.

Other commenters pushed back, voicing support for ICE and encouraging the city to enforce laws and work with federal authorities if agents operate in Great Falls.

"I will stand here and support our law enforcement and our ICE agents. Because I truly believe in my heart that they deserve that. If we give them respect and give them the room they need to do what they're assigned to do," Billie Olson said.

Commissioners listened to public comment but did not respond during the discussion, and no resolution related to ICE was introduced.

After public comment, the commission continued with the rest of its scheduled agenda including changes to downtown parking and facility upgrades.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

