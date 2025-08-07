After weeks of discussion and public comment, Great Falls City Commissioners voted on Tuesday night to put the future of consumer fireworks in the hands of voters. Commissioners passed a resolution referring a proposed ban on certain types of fireworks to the November 2025 ballot.

If approved by voters, the ordinance would impose some restrictions on the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits. It would limit the type of fireworks allowed to only novelty or ground devices, banning anything that leaves the ground or explodes. This would still allow fireworks like sparklers and snap caps.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Great Falls residents divided over proposed fireworks restrictions

Mayor Cory Reeves and Commissioners Susan Wolff, Shannon Wilson and Rick Tryon voted for the resolution, while Commissioner Joe McKenney voted no.

The city commission voted to let residents decide whether to restrict certain fireworks use within city limits, with only one commissioner opposing the measure.

Sunday Rossberg, a Great Falls resident, shared her traumatic experience of one of her dogs attacking her three-legged dog that led her to support fireworks restrictions.

"She went towards the window where there were fireworks, and she violently grabbed my other rescue dog by the head, and it was a very traumatizing attack," Rossberg said.

The attack was so severe that Rossberg had to euthanize her three-legged rescue dog.

"I ended up being the one that had to put her down. It's probably the worst thing I've ever gone through. I go to trauma therapy regularly for it," Rossberg said.

Rossberg expressed concerns about safety beyond pet welfare.

"I am not in favor of fireworks. Also, a lot of people are drinking and not paying attention. And I just don't think it's safe anymore," Rossberg said.

Other residents, like Valynda Holland, oppose a complete ban on fireworks.

"It does propose an all out blanket ban. Which I am fully against. I just really think that we need to actually look at actual, like, solutions to the problems," Holland said.

Holland believes most residents use fireworks responsibly.

"We have plenty of law abiding citizens who, you know, are doing all of the things that are required, you know, and being respectful and, you know, practicing safety," Holland said.

She acknowledged that some people don't follow rules but doesn't believe bans are effective.

"There's criminals out there and there's people who are not going to follow the rules and proposing All-Out bans isn't going. It's never worked in the past for any other thing that we've done," Holland said.

City Commissioner Rick Tryon supported putting the issue on the ballot for residents to decide.

"The people that live in this community are the most affected, one way or the other by this. Let's let them decide. And when they make that decision, then it's up to us to abide by it," Tryon said.

Commissioner Joe McKenney cast the lone dissenting vote, arguing that the commission should make the decision to avoid dividing the community.

"I would rather the community be mad at me because I was accountable, and I made a decision than to be mad at each other. I have thick skin. It's what I signed up for," McKenney said.

