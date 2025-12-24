Great Falls residents share holiday plans and traditions

GREAT FALLS — The holiday season is a busy time for families everywhere, and Christmas Eve often brings last-minute shopping and final preparations. I visited downtown Great Falls to talk with some people about how they plan to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Watch the video here:

What Are Your Holiday Plans?

For some, the focus is simply on being together. “We are going to be hanging out with family. It'll be great,” Elisha Mack, a Great Falls resident, shared. “Tonight we're going over to my sister's house. We're going to have pizza… very Christmas traditional, not really at all, and then we're just going to be playing games. Probably the girls will be doing a book exchange, which will be super fun.” For them, the holiday tradition isn’t about elaborate meals or decorations; it’s about spending quality time together.

Others stick to more structured holiday routines. Erica Ferrin her day as a mix of work, tradition, and family gatherings: “I'm going to work the store today and then we're going to go to mass at St. Anne's and celebrate Christmas with our families this evening. We usually actually go to the city bar before we go to mass. Then we spend Christmas Eve with my husband's family and then we host my family on Christmas Day.”

And for some, the holidays are an opportunity to focus on the next generation.

“My holiday plans are to spend it with my family at my home,” said Robin Thompson. “We are doing a breakfast and opening gifts, and I get to see all my grandkids. I'm super excited about it. The older you get, the more fun it is with them.”

Whether it’s quiet nights at home, lively family gatherings, or sharing special moments, their message was clear: the holidays are about spending time with the people who matter most.