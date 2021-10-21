Great Falls Rotary Club ready to shred to help end polio

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, October 26, people will have an opportunity to get rid of unwanted documents and help a good cause.

Twice each year, the Rotary Club of Great Falls teams up with Montana Business Archives to help people get rid of financial papers or documents taking up space.

The paper "shred" event will take place in the Meadow Lark Country Club Parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 each for the first two banker sized boxes, boxes three to five are $15 each, and its $20 for each additional box. The event is open to the public.

The club says it will accept paper, including staples, and cd's not stored in plastic.

Money raised from the event helps the club's international mission of eradicating polio.

"Rotary International says that there are only two countries that still have polio in the whole world. Africa is polio free," said Rotary Club member and event organizer Kurt Baltrusch. "Its been a big project for Rotary and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

According to a news release from the Rotary Club, the polio vaccine is a standard part of American childhood immunizations. In April of 1995, the Salk vaccine was announced to be safe and effective and was rolled out to the nation.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.