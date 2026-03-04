The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees has completed its annual performance evaluation of Superintendent Heather Hoyer, and the results were positive.

Board Chairman Gordon Johnson said the evaluation is based on several key criteria.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls school board gives superintendent high marks in annual evaluation

"The shared mission and vision and the core values of the Great Falls Public Schools student achievement, which is very important to our constituents here, public health and safety at our schools, and stewardship and accountability of what the superintendent is expected to produce," Johnson said.

Johnson said the community is fortunate to have someone with Hoyer's experience leading the district.

"She's been a science teacher. She's been a building principal at Great Falls High School, and she's just concluded her second full year as superintendent for the Great Falls Public Schools," Johnson said.

This year, the board used a slightly different evaluation method, asking Hoyer to outline her own expectations and then evaluating how well she met them.

"Then we looked at this, and they compared it against what we see and learn about her performance and see if things balance out. And they did, as the outcome will, illustrate and show, she's very well met our expectations as a superintendent," Johnson said.

Some parents said Hoyer is doing a great job, while one person said not enough is being done for special needs kids. Hoyer's contract runs through the spring of 2027.

