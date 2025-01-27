GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls City Growth Policy survey is live, and the city wants to know what you think they're doing best and what could be improved.

Alaina Mattimiro, associate planner for Great Falls, said,“We've pegged this as the people's plan. It is our city and consultants’ goal, like personal goal, for us to make this the best public engagement effort that the city has ever seen, ever.”

Great Falls solicits input for city growth policy

Mattimiro says every five to ten years the city’s growth policy document is updated. The last update was 2013.

Part of the program includes a public survey: “The survey is our big effort to try and get as much feedback from everybody in the public possible.”

Every part of the city and its growth is on the survey, which is expected to take around 20 minutes to fill out.



Mattimiro said, “It'll cover housing, transportation, utilities, infrastructure, open space, parks, anything that you could associate with your community, it is probably on that survey.”

Mattimiro said, “This is your time as a community member to give us what you think. I mean, you experience Great Falls every day, and I know that you have an opinion about something. So we want to hear that opinion.”

The deadline to fill out the survey is March 30th, and the city hopes everyone takes part.

Mattimiro said, “60,000 people in Great Falls, I expect to see 60,000 survey results.”

In addition to taking the survey, residents can attend community workshops hosted by the City’s Planning & Community Development Department:



January 27, 5:30pm, Civic Center – Gibson Room

January 28, 12:00pm, Montana Expo Park – Paddock Club

January 28, 5:30pm, Meadowlark Elementary School - Library

January 29, 5:30pm, East Middle School - Cafeteria

January 30, 12:00pm, Great Falls College MSU, B139

Click here if you would like to participate in the survey.

People who complete the survey can choose to be entered into weekly drawings for gift cards to local businesses.

