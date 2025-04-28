Great Falls solicits volunteers to serve on city boards and commissions

GREAT FALLS — The Civic Center in downtown Great Falls serves as the heartbeat of the city’s civic life — and now, city leaders are calling on residents to get involved. The City of Great Falls is currently soliciting volunteers to serve on several important boards, commissions, and councils.

“We have over 20 boards for the city," said Krista Artis, Administrative Assistant for the City Manager. "Boards, commissions, and councils that all need engaged citizens."

The city is specifically looking for applications for the Audit Committee, Business Improvement District Board, Tourism Business Improvement District Board, Housing Board of Trustees, Library Board of Trustees, and the Parking Advisory Commission.

"Being involved in a board on a volunteer capacity is a great way to really immerse yourself in the community and find out what's going on at a different level," said Kellie Pierce, Executive Director of the Business Improvement District.

Applications can be picked up at the City Manager's Office located in Room 201 of the Civic Center, or they can be found online under the Advisory Committee Board section of the city's website.

"It's a great way to get active in the community and understand what city government does," Artis said. "These boards help guide decisions that can lead to real change."

Time commitments vary depending on the board, but most meet once or twice a month. Members are expected to review meeting packets ahead of time and come prepared to participate in decision-making discussions.

"I want somebody that's going to be involved," Pierce emphasized. "They need to communicate well with other property owners, maintain good relationships, and be available for meetings — even when special meetings are called."

Pierce added that serving on a board can be a career- and community-changing experience. "If I wouldn't have joined boards ten years ago, I probably wouldn't be in the position I'm in now. It just gives you that different level of like, 'I can really make a change.' You can impact what's going on in our community and be a part of a bigger thing that's making Great Falls great."

Applications will be accepted through May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in serving on a City Board or Commission a Citizen Interest Form should be completed and mailed to the City Manager's Office, PO Box 5021, Great Falls MT 59403.

Forms can also be dropped off in the Manager's office at the Civic Center located at 2 Park Drive South, Room 201. If you have questions regarding a Board or Commission or the appointment process call the Manager's office at 455-8450.