Great Falls teen uses welding skills to create Valentine’s Day business

GREAT FALLS — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Great Falls High School student Chance Carlisle is using his welding talents to create unique, handcrafted metal roses—offering an electrifying alternative to traditional flowers.

Great Falls Teen Turns Welding Skills into Valentine’s Day Business

A Spark of Inspiration

Carlisle, a high school welder fabricator, first got the idea in his school’s welding class.

“The teacher had these stencils cut out for a rose in metal. So I brought it home to my grandfather and said, ‘Look, we could do this. We have our plasma cutter and we have the program,’” Carlisle recalled.

That initial spark turned into a passion project. With encouragement from his grandfather, Carlisle took on the challenge of designing and crafting the metal roses himself.

“He’s like, ‘I’m not going to design it for you. You figure it out, you design it.’ And so I did,” he said. “I put my mind to it that day and got a good design going.”

The Process of Creating a Lasting Rose

Carlisle’s process involves multiple steps, from cutting the petals with a plasma cutter to smoothing the sharp edges in a tumbler. He then uses a torch to add stunning hues of blue, purple, gold, and other colors to the metal.

James Rolin

“The heat adds a little bit of oxidation to the metal—gold and purple are the colors the metal turns. And once it turns blue, I back off so it doesn’t become dull gray,” he explained.

To finish, Carlisle applies a clear coat to enhance the colors and give the roses a lasting shine.

A Valentine’s Day Success

Selling the roses for Valentine’s Day quickly became a hit.

“I think I’ve made over 200 of them,” Carlisle said. “The reason people buy them is because they’re not like a regular flower. They’re not going to die, and they’re not going to lose petals.”

For those interested in purchasing one of his handcrafted metal roses, Carlisle encourages people to reach out to him via Facebook.

Building a Future in Welding

While still in high school, Carlisle has big dreams for his future.

“When I’m out of high school, I want to start my own welding business—welding, fabricating, just going all around the country welding,” he said.

With his entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship, Carlisle is proving that creativity and hard work can turn a classroom project into a thriving business.