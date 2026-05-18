Behind the scenes: Great Falls Voyagers prep for opening day

GREAT FALLS – On game night, the seats at Voyagers Stadium are packed with baseball fans, the smell of ballpark food fills the air, and excitement builds with every inning. But long before the first pitch is thrown, staff members are hard at work preparing for the night ahead.

Assistant General Manager Sarah Miller said the day often begins with getting the word out to the community.

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Great Falls Voyagers prep for opening day

“Game days start super early. We start quite literally with the marketing of the game that’s occurring that night,” Miller said. “So the big kind of warning message is just letting the community know that, hey, there’s a game in Voyagers Stadium tonight.”

Once promotion is underway, the focus turns to the team and field preparation.

Miller said staff coordinate batting practice, ensure pitchers are able to get their work in and prepare the field for players before fans arrive.

“It really transitions to our team focused initiatives, whether it’s our batting practice, making sure our pitchers are getting their work in, the field just has to be ready for them to go,” she said.

As game time approaches, preparations shift once again, this time toward the fan experience.

"Closer to game time, we do a walkthrough of the stadium to ensure that safety and cleanliness is all met for fans and everyone that’ll be in our stadium,” Miller said. “So just ensuring that everything is tidied up, ready to go and really good for front-facing to the public.”

This season, the Voyagers are also introducing new efforts focused on affordability, accessibility and creating memorable experiences for families in Great Falls.

“We’ve taken a lot of new initiatives, just to increase accessibility, affordability and create memorable experiences for fans,” Miller said.

She added that the organization hopes to make each visit to the ballpark feel special for families and the broader community.

“We have so many fun and exciting initiatives, and we’re really just focusing on those memorable experiences for families and Great Falls,” she said.

Miller said the work that goes into preparing the stadium stretches far beyond game day and continues throughout the offseason, all with fans in mind.

“Every single day, every offseason, everything that goes into prep work, it’s so important that we know we’re doing it for the fans,” Miller said. “We are so excited to see how they like everything.”

The Great Falls Voyagers begin their season on Tuesday, May 19, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm. Click here to visit the website for more information.