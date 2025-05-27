Great Falls Voyagers prepare for opening day

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers opening day is Tuesday, and there is a lot going on behind the scenes at the ballpark before they can sell that first concession. This will be the first game for the Voyagers since being purchased by Enbar, Inc.

TOMMY LYNCH REPORTS - WATCH:

Prepping for Great Falls Voyagers' season opener

Hours before the neon signs turn on, before a single seat is filled, General Manager Colin McGuinn is finishing up his prep.

McGuinn said, “When people were off for Memorial Day, enjoying their burgers, their hot dogs, the parades. We were here cleaning the stadium.”

McGuinn has been hard at work since he became the General Mananger in December.

McGuinn said, “older stadium, you know this was built in the 40s, so it needs a lot of TLC.”

He carries a notepad that he keeps updated with his checklist, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

McGuinn said, “GM is just a title. It's what you do that matters. I like to lead by example.”

McGuinn is not the only change you’ll notice at the ballpark.

Sarah Miller, Marketing and Communications Manager with Enbar Inc. said, “Everyone in our front office is new except ownership at this point.”

Miller says they’re ready for the fans to see what they’ve done.

Miller said, “We have Wooden Nickels, a magnet schedule giveaway, obviously fireworks, so we're really looking forward to that. And I think it's going to be great for all of our fans to come to the ballpark and see what this season has in store,”

You can already see a lot of changes at the ballpark, but the new ownership says they want to continue to update and evolve the stadium and its experience as the years go on.

Click here to visit the Voyagers website.

Enbar, Inc., owns Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge in downtown Great Falls, The Block Bar & Grill, Sidequest Arcade Bar, and Big Dipper Ice Cream.