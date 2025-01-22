Watch Now
Greater Good Health offers free classes for senior citizens (February 2025)

Greater Good Health
MTN News
Greater Good Health
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A primary healthcare clinic designed for senior citizens called Greater Good Health opened for business about a year ago in Great Falls; it is at 405 Third Street NW, Suite 102.

They offer many free classes and events, and provided this list of upcoming events for February:

  • 02/03/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi
  • 02/04/25 10:00 am -11:30 am: Medicare 101 Q&A with Harp Agency
  • 02/05/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit
  • 02/05/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 1: Basics
  • 02/10/25: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Cribbage Tournament
  • 02/10/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi
  • 02/11/25 10:00 am - 11:00 am: Dot Mandalas- Beginner Class with Beth Garn
  • 02/12/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit
  • 02/12/25 12:30pm-2:00pm: Keeping the Tax Man Away with Debbie Taylor
  • 02/12/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 2: Hypertension Basics
  • 02/13/25 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm February Birthdays Celebration
  • 02/13/25 3:00pm -4:00 pm: Bingo with Brent
  • 02/17/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi
  • 02/18/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Decoding Medicare Presentation
  • 02/19/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit
  • 02/19/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 3: Nutrition
  • 02/20/25 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm: February Bingo
  • 02/24/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi
  • 02/26/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit
  • 02/26/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 4: Nutrition Curriculum/Tobacco Cessation
  • 02/27/25: 11:00 am - 12:00 am: Rock Painting Get Together
  • 02/27/25 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Craft Class- Crocheting Farmhouse Dish Cloths
  • 02/27/25 9:00 am - 10:00 am: Rocky Mountain Sleep Disorders- Sleep Disorders and Treatment

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.

Ocean Star Seafood restaurant opens in Great Falls New restaurant opens in Fort Benton Bird Flu: What Montanans should know Montanans granted pardons by President Trump

