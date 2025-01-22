Greater Good Health offers free classes for senior citizens (February 2025)

GREAT FALLS — A primary healthcare clinic designed for senior citizens called Greater Good Health opened for business about a year ago in Great Falls; it is at 405 Third Street NW, Suite 102.

They offer many free classes and events, and provided this list of upcoming events for February:



02/03/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi

02/04/25 10:00 am -11:30 am: Medicare 101 Q&A with Harp Agency

02/05/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit

02/05/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 1: Basics

02/10/25: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Cribbage Tournament

02/10/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi

02/11/25 10:00 am - 11:00 am: Dot Mandalas- Beginner Class with Beth Garn

02/12/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit

02/12/25 12:30pm-2:00pm: Keeping the Tax Man Away with Debbie Taylor

02/12/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 2: Hypertension Basics

02/13/25 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm February Birthdays Celebration

02/13/25 3:00pm -4:00 pm: Bingo with Brent

02/17/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi

02/18/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Decoding Medicare Presentation

02/19/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit

02/19/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 3: Nutrition

02/20/25 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm: February Bingo

02/24/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers EnerChi

02/26/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Silver Sneakers Circuit

02/26/25 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Blood Pressure Class 4: Nutrition Curriculum/Tobacco Cessation

02/27/25: 11:00 am - 12:00 am: Rock Painting Get Together

02/27/25 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Craft Class- Crocheting Farmhouse Dish Cloths

02/27/25 9:00 am - 10:00 am: Rocky Mountain Sleep Disorders- Sleep Disorders and Treatment

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.