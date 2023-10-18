'Guardian Angel Fund' is running low at Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is requesting assistance from the community to help replenish a fund meant to provide critical care for its animals.

The Guardian Angel Fund is a budget set aside by the shelter which is comprised entirely of donations from the public. The fund covers the cost of spay and neuter services, plus emergency medical care for both cats and dogs.

“We do not have a veterinarian on staff, so just like the general public, we have to use those emergency medical services and pay those emergency medical bills. And that's what the Guardian Angel Fund used for, primarily,” says Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the shelter.

Due to a drastic and partially unexpected influx in the number of animals received, the shelter has rapidly depleted its fund and is critical need of revival.

An excerpt from a press release from the shelter reads: “…the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has faced an overwhelming influx of animals, stretching their resources to the limit. The shelter has had to manage the arrival of three litters of puppies, one of which required an emergency C-section to ensure the safety of both mother and pups. Additionally, a staggering batch of 19 kittens and three cats were heartlessly abandoned in totes at the shelter's back door – a heartbreaking act of cruelty that is not only inhumane but also illegal.”

In order to continue to prioritize the health and safety of its animals, the shelter is relying on the compassion of the community.

One woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, has already pledged to match all donations made by the public toward the fund until Tuesday, November 28th.

“Anybody out there who has a nickel extra, or found a couple of pennies on the ground. We don't care. Every penny counts,” said Smovir.

Donations to the Guardian Angel Fund can be made in cash, check, or money order both in-person and by mail-in. Donations can also be processed online by visiting the shelter's website.

