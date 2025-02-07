Harsh winters cause concern for homeless population in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana's harsh winters pose severe challenges for the state's homeless population, with temperatures in Great Falls recently plunging as low as -8°F. Surviving such conditions without adequate shelter can be life-threatening.

James Rolin reports - watch:

Harsh winters cause concerns for homeless population in Great Falls

The Great Falls Rescue Mission plays a crucial role in providing refuge during these frigid months.

Residents like Katlynn Augare, who relies on a wheelchair, find the snow particularly treacherous.

"With being in a wheelchair, it's really bad. I have a hard time getting around. I can't get through the snow. It's treacherous," she shared.

James Rolin

Despite the support from organizations like the Rescue Mission, homelessness remains a significant issue in Montana. The state experienced an 89% increase in homelessness between 2007 and 2023, the second-largest percentage increase in the nation.

As of the latest counts, Montana has 2,178 people experiencing homelessness. In Great Falls alone, 133 individuals were identified as homeless during the 2024 Point-in-Time Count.

The challenges are compounded by the severe winter conditions.

Timothy Medlen, who has faced four winters on the streets, recounted, "I laid on the sidewalk... 40 degrees below zero without the windchill and 4 or 5 inches of snow. Crying, wishing I had my mother with me for warmth."

James Rolin

For those looking to assist, donations of jackets and blankets are especially valuable during the winter months.

Morgan Bourbeau, Director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission Women's Shelter, emphasized the need: "We have people coming in all the time in the winter just asking for blankets because my blankets got stolen."

The dedication of organizations like the Great Falls Rescue Mission is vital.

As Medlen expressed, "If it wasn't for these rescue missions here in Great Falls, I don't think I would have survived the last three winters."

Addressing homelessness in Montana requires a comprehensive approach, especially given the state's challenging climate. Community support and awareness are essential in making a difference.