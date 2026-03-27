Haunted Scoops brings 'spooky' ice cream fun to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A decade-long dream has finally come to life in Great Falls—with a spooky twist.

Rachel Bateman, owner of the new Haunted Scoops ice cream shop, spent years imagining a classic, old-fashioned parlor named after her two grandmothers.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Haunted Scoops brings spooky, family-friendly ice cream to Great Falls

“It’s been actually a very, very long process. I have had the idea for an ice cream shop for more than a decade now, and for years it was going to be a very traditional parlor named after my two grandmas—old fashioned,” Bateman says.

But inspiration struck in an unexpected way. While watching a movie at home, Bateman decided to go in a different direction—one that would let her love of all things Halloween shine.

“Halloween year-round. We like all things kind of spooky, but more Casper than The Conjuring, so it's kid-friendly. We're just having a lot of fun with bright colors, ghost themes, and ice creams with ghostly names,” she explains.

Leveraging her experience in dairy farming and adding a scientific flair by making ice cream with liquid nitrogen, Bateman opened Haunted Scoops to rave reviews from the Great Falls community.

The shop’s playful decorations, creative sundaes, and unique flavors are already drawing crowds of families and ice cream enthusiasts alike.

With its all-ages, always-Halloween approach, Haunted Scoops is quickly becoming one of Great Falls’ most unique new hangouts.

Haunted Scoops, which opened two weeks ago, is at 1900 Fourth Street NE in the space formerly occupied by Nitro Creamery.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Here's a look at their flavors for the week ahead: