Have you noticed cloudy tap water in Great Falls? 💧

The City of Great Falls is advising residents to not be concerned if they notice "cloudy" or bubbly tap water.

In a social media post, the city explained that it is an "interesting and harmless" phenomenon called entrained air, which refers to tiny air bubbles in water.

Two factors are playing a role in the ability of the water to hold onto the tiny air bubbles so well right now. The first, and biggest factor, is temperature. Near-freezing water temperatures this time of year help the water hold the air in.

The second factor is pressure. As the water travels through the water mains to homes and businesses, it is under pressure.

When a tap is turned on, the water is no longer under pressure, and it allows for the small air bubbles to be released by the water. This is much like opening a carbonated beverage, just without the satisfying “ksshttkk” sound of the gas being released.

There is no health risk associated with this phenomenon. As shown in the photos above, the water will clear from the bottom up as it sits.

If it does not clear from the bottom up, if the cloudiness remains, or if there is any color to the cloudiness, please contact the City Water Plant at 406-727-1325.