Montana ExpoPark has released the names of some of the headliners that will perform at the 2025 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.



July 27: Jo Dee Messina

July 28: Tucker Wetmore

July 29: Oak Ridge Boys

July 31: SmashMouth

August 1: Scotty McCreery

August 2: Lecrae and Gio

The Montana State Fair begins on Friday, July 25, and will run through Saturday, August 2.

This year's theme is "Good Time Vibes."

Tickets on sale beginning on Thursday, April 10, at 8 a.m.

Click here for more information.