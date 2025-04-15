Watch Now
Healthy cooking and eating seminars in Great Falls

The MSU Extension office in Great Falls will host a series of healthy cooking and eating seminars.

The Nutrition Education Program will conduct a free nine-lesson electric pressure cooker cooking and nutrition class series.

The agency says that participants can learn how to make healthy choices on a budget.

Classes will be on Thursdays from 11:30am to 2pm beginning on April 24 and running through June 26.

Complete the series to earn your own electric pressure cooker.

The classes will be at the Fresh Rescue Kitchen at 513 Second Avenue South in Great Falls.

For more information, call 406-454-6980; to register, click here.

