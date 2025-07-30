GREAT FALLS — A community effort to bring high school baseball to town is in the final stretch, with organizers just $8,000 shy of their initial $101,000 fundraising goal.

High school baseball moves closer to reality in Great Falls

The fundraising committee is asking for community support as they approach their July 31 deadline.

The money will cover uniforms and equipment for both public high schools, with plans to field teams for the 2026 season.

"Help us make this a reality. These boys want to play. Let's give them the opportunity that they might not otherwise have. Let's rally around these boys and give them this opportunity," said Kali Tuckerman, High School Baseball Committee member.

Organizers believe the program will give young athletes a chance to pursue their passion while fostering a sense of school pride in the community.

(MAY 14, 2025) For kids in Great Falls, a Little League field is where their baseball journey begins. And for some, the question is: Where will that baseball journey end?

Teegan Gunter has been playing baseball his whole life. Dale Gunter, Teegan’s father said, “Three years old was when he first started.”

Update on bringing baseball to Great Falls high schools

Through it all, Dale has been along for the ride, every step of the way.

Dale said, “He pushes himself, and that makes watching your kid play any sport so much more fun when you see the passion in them and their drive to get better.”

Yes, it’s about more than their batting average.

Dale said, “You're involved in team sports, you learned that it's about the team, not just you.”

Youth sports is how Teegan met his best friend Deighton Evenhus.

Evenhus said, “Some of my closest friends I've met through baseball.”

Together, the two want play baseball for their future high school.

Teegan said, “I’ve always dreamed of that, I’d love to play as long as I can.”

Evenhus said, “Playing for your school and your colors in front of everyone in your city. It's kind of a fun experience, and it really motivates you.”

Right now, the Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball have raised nearly $32,000 of the $101,000 they need before August 1st. The group met Tuesday night to talk about next steps.

Jon Boutilier, a High School Baseball Committee Member, said, “Billings and Missoula chose to jump in after having one year of their money raised. We have chosen not to do that.”

The group is hoping Great Falls will become the next major Montana city to officially add the sport.

Dale said, “I just think would be an awesome opportunity for all of our young athletes in our community.”

It would potentially be a hit, especially for players like Teegan, 13-year-olds still living that little league dream, a decade after it all began.

Fundraising will be done through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation website. If the fundraising goals are met, GFPS hopes to start baseball in March of 2026.

