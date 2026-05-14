GREAT FALLS — The latest High School House project has just wrapped up. Several months ago, we checked in as construction was underway. Now, with the house finished, the ribbon-cutting ceremony marks 48 homes completed through this unique partnership.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

'High School House' tackles trades gap and builds hope for affordable housing

“For 48 high school houses, we've been bringing affordable homes into our community by removing blighted properties and having a new home that will stand the test of time, hopefully for the next hundred years,” said Sherrie Arey, director of NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Each year, students from Great Falls Public Schools collaborate with NeighborWorks to build a house. NWGF supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction, while working with potential homebuyers to get them ready for homeownership. 'High School House' buyers must be first-time homeowners, which can result in first-generation homeownership. The program has been around since 1998.

This program comes at a critical time: Montana’s median home price has soared to over $430,000, according to the Montana Department of Commerce.

Initiatives like the high school house project are helping more families achieve homeownership. This year's build was made possible with the support of Governor Gianforte and “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, both of whom contributed donations.

For students, building the house isn’t just about the experience—it’s about acquiring valuable skills for their futures.

“I learned a bunch of new skills that I'll probably need in the near future, especially with like, being an electrician and like, if I own my own house because I want to do eventually it'll be good to know those things if I want to fix it up. It'll be cheaper too,” said high school senior Tanner Fallat.

The need for skilled trades is growing, and programs like this do double duty, helping fill the gap.

“The next millionaires in our society are going to be the plumbers and the electricians. That's no lie. We are losing the trades,” Arey explained.

For students, the value extends beyond the classroom.

“It's not just a class where you just do something by yourself. You have other people there, your friends you can hang out with and, and it's kind of better having a team instead of just by yourself. I just think it goes by faster and it's easier,” Fallat added.

With 48 homes built and counting, the program proves that teaching new skills and providing affordable housing can go hand in hand—building a stronger Great Falls one project at a time.

