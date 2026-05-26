High schools seniors return to elementary schools to inspire students

Great Falls High School seniors returned to the 15 elementary schools they once attended as part of the Graduate to Elevate program, a partnership between the United Way of Cascade County and Great Falls Public Schools.

A group of seniors arrived by bus at Sunnyside Elementary School, where their educational journeys began, to thank faculty and inspire a new generation of students.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

'Graduation Walk' aims to inspire young students

Senior Peak Pulliam said returning to Sunnyside felt surreal.

"Coming back here all the halls seem way shorter. The roof seems a lot shorter. Coming back can you see in all the places I used to go. Every single day was just crazy to me. It was just insane to think I came back here. And this is where it all began, said Pulliam."

Pulliam said the faculty at Sunnyside Elementary played a major role in shaping who he is today.

"Definitely helped with me learning my manners, learning respect, just kind of help me grow up into the person I become. And they just taught me a ton of skills I definitely use all the time, said Pulliam."

For fellow senior Tres Steffenson, the return to Sunnyside carried an added emotional weight.

"Yeah, I did a little bit because my sister's a kindergartner, and so I'm graduating and seeing her. It was weird, said Steffenson."

Steffenson's advice to current Sunnyside students was to cherish the time they have there.

"Live in the moment. Don't act like you want to grow up. I did it, and I regret it. I miss Sunnyside, I miss it all. So live in the moment and be happy where you are. And behave yourself in class, said Steffenson."

Pulliam said he hopes Graduate to Elevate becomes a lasting tradition.

"I'm really glad we started doing this and coming back here and getting to see everything. It's a super cool tradition. I hope it goes on for a long, long time, said Pulliam."

