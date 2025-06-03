Historian highlights forgotten landmarks of Great Falls in new book

Historian Ken Robison is keeping Great Falls' past alive through his latest book, "Lost Great Falls," which chronicles 24 forgotten landmarks and stories from the Electric City's history.

Kate McEwen talked with Robison about why keeping history alive is important - watch:

Author publishes "Lost Great Falls'

"Most Great Falls stories have been buried away in the newspapers or wherever in history, and I think it's important to bring them out and to learn about what was important at different times," Robison said.

Robison, who has been researching Montana's history for over two decades, returned to his home state in 2001 and has been dedicated to uncovering stories that might otherwise be lost to time.

"My wife and I were very fortunate to be able to move back to Montana in 2001... and we've been here ever since," Robison said.

Among the lost landmarks featured in his book is the iconic "big stack" that once defined the Great Falls skyline.

"I grew up in an era where it was always a challenge with my sister to see who could see the big stack first when we were coming into town… having that iconic structure lost was pretty tragic for Great Falls," Robison said.

At Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls (606 Central Avenue), owner Millie Whalen sees firsthand how local history books connect residents to their community.

"It's good to have a history of the town….I think it gives people a sense of community and importance," Whalen said.

For Whalen, curating her bookstore's collection is about more than sales—it's about preserving community identity.

Millie Whalen (MTN News photo)

"I get to choose what kind of books we have in the store, based on what people tell me… and of course it's always geared towards selling, but it's also geared towards the community," Whalen said.

Local authors like Robison play a crucial role in ensuring that even as physical landmarks disappear, their stories and significance remain accessible to future generations.

"The things we did lose, people need to know about. They need to know about their history and what's important," Robison said.

You can find signed copies of Lost Great Falls at Cassiopeia Books, the C.M. Russell Museum, the History Museum, Made In Montana, and Barnes & Noble.

Starting June 7th, Karin Deal will also be at the Farmers’ Market with signed copies.

Robison will be hosting several discussions about the book:



The History Museum: Saturday, June 14, 1:00 p.m.

Cassiopeia Books: Tuesday, June 17, 6:00 p.m.

Great Falls Public Library: July 10, 5:30 p.m.

He will also be joining the C.M. Russell Museum Book Club for a discussion about his last book, The Historic Tales of Fort Benton, on July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit Robison's website.