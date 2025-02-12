Working to to save the historic Boston & Montana Barn

GREAT FALLS — On the grounds of the Anaconda Hills golf course stands the Boston and Montana Barn, the last standing relic from the Black Eagle Smelter. Built in 1901, age has gotten the best of the barn, as part of its roof is beginning to cave in.

Historic Preservation Advisory Commission trying to save Boston and Montana Barn

Today, the barn strands unused and falling apart. The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (HPAC) is doing what they can to save this local piece of history.

At their monthly meeting, the HPAC discussed the need to save the Boston and Montana barn.

Richard Ecke, Chairman for the Save the Barn Committee said, “We think this is a really important part of this area's history.”

He is spearheading an operation to raise money for the barn, and to turn it into a worthwhile historical site.

Ecke said, “The long term use of the barn will be for an interpretive center, which will talk about the importance of the smelter, which was the biggest employer in the Great Falls area for more than 50 years.”

It is a tall order, but not impossible.

Chris Christiaens, vice chair of the Cascade County Historic Preservaiton Committee said, “We have an opportunity now to maybe raise some money and to preserve it.”

He explained that the committee will be working with Preservation Cascade, another group dedicated to the protection of historic buildings, to raise the necessary money.

Christiaens said, “They will handle that as we receive funds to go toward the building and handle it through its, final operation.”

The HPAC is optimistic about the fundraising efforts, and think the community will do their part to support such an important piece of local history.

Ecke said, “We think it's a very interesting building. It's not in very good shape right now, but we hope that people will respond and donate. We hope to start the fundraising in March.”

The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission expects the cost of saving the barn to be between $500,000 and $600,000.

If they are unable to reach these goals, they will still try to save a portion of the barn, which would be expected to cost around $300,000.