Holiday air travel picks up at Great Falls airport

GREAT FALLS — Holiday travel makes you wish you could teleport from point A to B, C, and occasionally even E. But what is the travel rush like in Great Falls as Thanksgiving approaches?

Flights start to build up early in the week.

"Flights before Thanksgiving. So on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we'll have Allegiant flights coming through the airport. So, we are extremely busy," said Angelica Redington, General Manager of Rockies Kitchen & Bar.

While early November and early December are often quiet, the airport becomes busier as significant holidays approach. Airport Director John Faulkner reports a considerable increase in traffic. “So generally, Great Falls boards about 500 people a day and deboards 500 people a day. So, about a thousand people move through. But during a busy time like that, we'll see about 600. So, bout an extra 100.”

Behind the scenes, airport crews and staff work like a well-oiled machine, double-checking supplies and bracing for the influx of tourists seeking excellent meals and less stress.

“We’re hoping to feed a lot of people because they're worried about, you know, going and doing their Thanksgiving thing, so we can provide the food for them. So, yeah, we just kind of double up on everything, make sure we have a bunch of sliced meats going in. We slice everything ourselves here,” Redington explained.

Rockies Kitchen & Bar, the airport's only restaurant, plays a crucial role in the overall holiday experience. Redington said her crew enjoys receiving guests and keeping spirits up.

“It's really an exciting time of year. A lot of people come up to pick up their family. And so, there are always people in the terminal, and a lot is always going on. Everybody's in a great mood. So, you know, it's a great time of year for an airport to be a fly on the wall and just watch families reunite.”

To make travel easier, airport workers recommend downloading your airline's app to track flights, not blocking the crosswalk while picking up passengers, and—yes—keeping your shoes on when going through TSA.

