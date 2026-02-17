Obituary: Mary Louise Brennan-Dutro

Mary Louise Brennan-Dutro, 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2026, in her home.

Mary was born on April 19, 1957, in Great Falls, Montana, to Eugene Charles Brennan and Jemima Ruth (O’Donnell) Brennan. She was one of five “Brennan Brats.” She grew up in town and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1975, remaining a devout fan through her daughter’s sports and extracurriculars. Mary became a proud, lifelong member of the Great Falls community including distinguished roles in Big Brothers Big Sisters and Leadership Great Falls. A respected leader in Great Falls, Mary consistently gave back and believed deeply in showing up for others. Her generosity and willingness to serve left a lasting mark on the place she loved.

Mary attended the University of Montana from 1977 to 1981, graduating with a degree in home economics. Mary was famously the lone Grizzly in her immediate family full of Bobcat supporters — a distinction she carried with humor and unwavering loyalty.

On July 1, 1994, Father Maiser stood up in front of a crowded St Gerard’s Church and stated, “everyone thought it would be a cold day in hell when Mary and Don got married, but instead it’s the hottest day of the year.” She married Donald N. Dutro, originally of Conrad, Montana, and began a marriage rooted in love and devotion. Soon after, Mary and Don welcomed their first-born, Hannah Gene in 1996 and completed their family in 1998 with the birth of their youngest, Sarah Vaughan — both became the most important parts of her life.

Mary was truly one of a kind. She loved her family fiercely, and that love shaped the lives of all who knew her. To her daughters, she was more than a mother — she was a best friend, a source of unwavering strength, and the heart of the family. She especially looked forward to “Lake Week” in Coeur d’Alene each year, cherishing the time spent surrounded by family, laughter, and the people she loved most.

Mary dedicated 43 years to D.A. Davidson, where she was known for her loyalty, strong work ethic, and steady presence. Upon her retirement in April 2025, she ranked among the six longest-tenured employees in the company’s history — a reflection of her commitment and integrity. She had recently begun enjoying retirement and embracing this new chapter of life.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Don Dutro; her eldest daughter, Hannah Dutro; Hannah's fiancé, Anthony Cloutier; and her youngest daughter, Sarah Dutro. Her family was her greatest pride and deepest joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her uncle, Wally, and her brother, Harry.

Mary was a woman who simply did what needed to be done. She showed her love through action — by being present, giving of herself, and quietly holding everything together. Her constant presence was grounding and deeply cherished.

She will be remembered for her strong wits, sass, and always speaking her mind despite the status quo. Mary was strong, loyal, and committed to those she loved. Though she is gone from this world, the imprint of her life and love will remain forever in those who knew her.

A vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 19, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls. A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 20, also at Holy Spirit with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A scholarship will be initiated in her honor, details to follow.

Mary was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by many.

